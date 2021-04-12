FCC Asks People to Use FCC Speed Test App to Measure U.S. Broadband Availability

The Federal Communications Commission today called on people to test their internet speeds with the FCC Speed Test app to further its research into broadband availability through the Measuring Broadband America Program.



The FCC says that the data collected on broadband network performance across the United States will help its efforts to provide improved coverage information to the public.

"To close the gap between digital haves and have nots, we are working to build a comprehensive, user-friendly dataset on broadband availability. Expanding the base of consumers who use the FCC Speed Test app will enable us to provide improved coverage information to the public and add to the measurement tools we're developing to show where broadband is truly available throughout the United States," said Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel.

The app, which is available on iPhone and iPad, allows consumers to measure the speeds of their mobile and in-home broadband networks. It evaluates download and upload speed, latency, jitter, and packet loss, and it tracks speed data over time.

In addition to providing the FCC with granular broadband deployment data, in the future, it will be used to challenge provider-submitted maps when Broadband Data Collection Systems become available.