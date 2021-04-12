Rare discounts on the iPad mini 5 have cropped up today on Amazon, offering up to $69 off the 7.9-inch tablet. Sales start with the 64GB Wi-Fi model at $344.99, down from $399.00, available in Silver and Space Gray.

Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $479.99, down from $549.00. This one is available in all three colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Both models of the iPad mini 5 are in stock on Amazon and ready to ship today.

$54 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $344.99

While neither sale is offering a lowest-ever price on the iPad mini 5, discounts on this version of Apple's tablet lineup are few and far between. The most consistent deal on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 has stuck around $349.00 for the tablet, so today's sale is beating that offer by about $5.

$69 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $479.99

In 2021, there have only been one or two solid discounts on the iPad mini 5. In our tracking since January, today's sale is the first time we've seen a discount from a major Apple reseller reach over $50 off.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

