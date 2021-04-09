Today we're tracking a few discounts across various Apple-related accessories, starting with savings on Anker accessories like wireless chargers and other various charging devices. You'll also find ongoing deals on Apple's Magic Keyboard accessories, and a new Woot sale on Netgear's Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System.

Anker

Anker's newest batch of discounts include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. These are a mix of discounts that have been automatically applied and some that need coupon codes, all of which you'll find in the list below.



Orbi Router at Woot

Today at Woot you can save on the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Wi-Fi System, priced at $309.99, down from $599.00. This device is brand new and comes with a one year Netgear warranty when purchased through Woot's website.

Compared to other retailers, Woot's sale is one of the best online this week. Amazon has the same Orbi system priced at $399.99 and Walmart is selling the accessory for around $415. This version of Orbi comes with one router and two satellites that are able to cover up to 7,500 square feet.



Magic Keyboard

Solid deals also remain on Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is priced at $249.00, down from $349.00. This discount has been applied automatically and doesn't require a coupon code.

This deal is a match of the best price ever seen on this accessory. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

