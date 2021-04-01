We're tracking one of the biggest restocks of AirPods Max headphones as we enter April, available at Amazon and Verizon. This restock includes nearly all colors of the AirPods Max.

Amazon has all five colors except Pink available, with Space Gray at slightly delayed 1-2 day shipping estimates. Verizon is offering free two-day shipping on the Space Gray, Green, and Sky Blue AirPods Max.

We've been keeping track of ‌‌‌AirPods Max‌‌‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have slightly delayed shipping estimates on Apple's website. Apple's shipping times are beginning to improve however, with a mid-April estimate as of today.

Still, if you're interested in getting the over-ear headphones as soon as possible, Amazon or Verizon will be your best bet for this week.

Green AirPods Max - Amazon and Verizon

- Amazon and Verizon Sky Blue AirPods Max - Amazon and Verizon

- Amazon and Verizon Space Gray AirPods Max - Amazon and Verizon

- Amazon and Verizon Silver AirPods Max - Amazon

AirPods Max‌‌‌ cost $549.00, and feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for AirPods-related deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.