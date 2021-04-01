We're tracking one of the biggest restocks of AirPods Max headphones as we enter April, available at Amazon and Verizon. This restock includes nearly all colors of the AirPods Max.

AirPods Max In Stock black

Amazon has all five colors except Pink available, with Space Gray at slightly delayed 1-2 day shipping estimates. Verizon is offering free two-day shipping on the Space Gray, Green, and Sky Blue AirPods Max.

AirPods Max In Stock at Amazon

We've been keeping track of ‌‌‌AirPods Max‌‌‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have slightly delayed shipping estimates on Apple's website. Apple's shipping times are beginning to improve however, with a mid-April estimate as of today.

AirPods Max In Stock at Verizon

Still, if you're interested in getting the over-ear headphones as soon as possible, Amazon or Verizon will be your best bet for this week.

AirPods Max‌‌‌ cost $549.00, and feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for AirPods-related deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
39 minutes ago at 10:22 am
I finally picked up a pair.

So damn comfortable and sound is fantastic. the noise cancel is top notch. just sold my Sony mx3s and so happy I switch to these.

and they don't feel cheap either Sony....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Prof. Avatar
Prof.
21 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Picked up a pair last week and took delivery on Friday. Absolutely blown away. ANC is best-in-class. Sound is phenomenal. Fit and comfort is unparalleled.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Harmonious Zen Avatar
Harmonious Zen
17 minutes ago at 10:44 am
I'm in the same boat as others who've picked up a pair and love them. This beats the Bose and Sonys I had by a long shot. Because it's Apple, it also works great with my other Apple devices. Switching is seamless.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tmmacops Avatar
tmmacops
14 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Picked up a pair last week. Love them. Use them around the house, and use the AP Pros for outdoors, gym. Great all around.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
38 minutes ago at 10:22 am

I find it strange how Apple focuses on keeping 3rd party sellers in stock first before their own retail stores and online store.
I find it strange that MR is posting stock updates for this product. I know they are a business too so need advertisement and affiliate revenue to survive, but it would be nice if we could opt out.

I also find it strange that this product is in such high demand that they're still out of stock. I'm sure they're a great product, but you'd expect a $550 smartphone to go flying off shelves, not headphones necessarily.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eroslws Avatar
eroslws
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Just keep in mind the packaging for these headphones is massive, meaning retailers will definitely start to discount them sooner than later. I expect these to be $400 next BF, if not less.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

