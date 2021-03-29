Fake MagSafe Accessories Might Be a Bargain, But Watch Out for Shortcomings

Apple accessories like watch bands and cases are often imitated by companies who want to make a quick buck fooling customers, and the new MagSafe charging line is no exception. There are dozens of fake ‌MagSafe‌ and ‌MagSafe‌ Duo chargers out there that consumers need to watch out for.

play

Over on our YouTube channel, MacRumors videographer Dan took a look at some fake ‌MagSafe‌ charging options that are floating around, comparing them to the real thing.

Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ chargers can charge an iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max at up to 15W, and the 12 mini at up to 12W. These charging speeds are limited to genuine Apple ‌MagSafe‌ accessories created by Apple and those that use certified ‌MagSafe‌ technology like Belkin. Any other charger, including the fake ‌MagSafe‌ Duo and fake ‌MagSafe‌ that we show off in the video, maxes out at right around 7.5W, so buying a fake charger might seem like a good idea to save some money, but you're not going to get ‌MagSafe‌ speeds.

This also goes for all of the "magnetic" charging accessories that third-party companies are introducing for the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup. These magnetic accessories are able to use the magnets in the ‌iPhone 12‌ models to attach to the back of an iPhone quickly, but charging speeds on anything not officially ‌MagSafe‌ is limited to 7.5W so far.

There's nothing wrong with these third-party magnetic charging accessories so long as you're aware of the charging limitations, which companies don't always make clear. Magnetic accessories are basically identical to Qi-based chargers and the magnetic connection is handy, so if you don't mind slower charging speeds, you can save some money not going with ‌MagSafe‌.

What you'll want to avoid is anything that's modeled directly after a ‌MagSafe‌ charger from Apple and anything that actively uses the ‌MagSafe‌ name that's not certified, as these are fake, not going to charge at the proper ‌MagSafe‌ speeds, and could be unsafe. Make sure to watch our video to see these fakes in action, and keep an eye out for them when making a purchase so you don't get hoodwinked with slow charging speeds.