Apple Watch Can Accurately Assess Frailty, Finds Stanford Study

by

The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple).

apple watch ecg
Frailty can be determined using a six-minute walking test (6MWT), and the metric is a general standard used to evaluate the functional mobility and exercise capacity of a patient. Higher scores indicate "healthier cardiac, respiratory, circulatory, and neuromuscular function," according to Apple.

Conducted by Stanford University researchers and funded by Apple, the study provided 110 Veterans Affairs patients with cardiovascular disease with an iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 3. Patients conducted regular at-home six-minute walking tests, which were then compared to their standard in-clinic 6MWT performance.

The study found that an Apple Watch was able to accurately assess frailty with a sensitivity of 90 percent and specificity of 85 percent when supervised in a clinical setting. When assessed in an unsupervised setting at home, the Apple Watch was able to accurately assess frailty with a sensitivity of 83 percent and specificity of 60 percent.

The findings indicate that passive activity data gathered by the Apple Watch is an accurate predictor of in-clinic 6MWT performance.

In this longitudinal observational study, passive activity data acquired by an ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch were an accurate predictor of in-clinic 6MWT performance. This finding suggests that frailty and functional capacity could be monitored and evaluated remotely in patients with cardiovascular disease, enabling safer and higher resolution monitoring of patients.

While the study used a specially-developed app called "VascTrac" to gather 6MWT data alongside the Apple Watch's passively-collected activity data, Apple has since included a series of new mobility-related health metrics in watchOS 7, including the 6MWT. It is likely that preliminary data from studies such as this encouraged Apple to add the metrics in ‌watchOS 7‌.

The research may urge healthcare providers to offer at-home assessment of functional capacity in cardiovascular disease patients using an Apple Watch.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral), Apple Watch SE (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
45 minutes ago at 09:30 am

"According to Apple...." hmmmm
"The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study ('https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0247834') from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple ('https://www.myhealthyapple.com/apple-watch-and-iphone-can-be-used-for-remote-monitoring-according-to-new-stanford-study-results/'))."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
55 minutes ago at 09:21 am
This is very good news especially with people with underlying problems they may not know about.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
39 minutes ago at 09:37 am

"The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study ('https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0247834') from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple ('https://www.myhealthyapple.com/apple-watch-and-iphone-can-be-used-for-remote-monitoring-according-to-new-stanford-study-results/'))."
Debunking posts where the poster doesn't seem to read the article is a full-time job.

However, as others have said, it's interesting the tidbits related to health that comes out regarding the Apple Watch.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsareveryintreasting Avatar
macsareveryintreasting
57 minutes ago at 09:19 am
I bet there is a lot of things on the Apple Watch that we probably don’t know about quite yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rochy Bay Avatar
Rochy Bay
55 minutes ago at 09:21 am
"According to Apple...." hmmmm
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac... nificent Avatar
Mac... nificent
51 minutes ago at 09:25 am

I bet there is a lot of things on the Apple Watch that we probably don’t know about quite yet.
That's probably true with many Apple products....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Fumble' Ad Highlighting iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

Wednesday March 24, 2021 6:33 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad that focuses on the iPhone 12's durability, specifically highlighting the Ceramic Shield display, which is meant to be tougher than standard smartphone glass. In the ad, a woman's iPhone 12 slips out of her hand and she fumbles with it for several seconds before it flies out of her grip and lands on the ground, coming away unscathed. "iPhone 12 with Ceramic...
Read Full Article175 comments
iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article159 comments
intel manufactured m1

After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Future Apple Silicon Chips

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:30 pm PDT by
Apple in November started releasing Macs with Apple-designed M1 chips, and the Apple silicon technology will eventually replace all the Intel chips that Apple has used in its Mac lineup for years. Intel appears to be having a difficult time with Apple's transition. Last week, the company launched an anti-M1 Mac ad campaign starring Justin Long, and now, Intel is pinning its hopes on...
Read Full Article303 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article138 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 5 Includes References to Two Unreleased iMacs

Tuesday March 23, 2021 4:30 pm PDT by
Apple is rumored to be working on new versions of the iMac desktop computer, and a launch could be coming in the near future, based on new signs found in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta that was released this morning. According to 9to5Mac, there are references to two new iMac models in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5, identified as "iMac21,1" and "iMac21,2." The new Macs use the code names J456 and...
Read Full Article174 comments
airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article222 comments
stevejobsquestionnaire

Job Application Filled Out by Steve Jobs in 1973 Sells for $222,400

Wednesday March 24, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London (via iMore). The rare employment questionnaire went up for sale on February 24 with the auction lasting one month. Jobs filled out the application in hopes of landing a job after dropping out of Reed College, which he attended for around six months. A year later in 1974,...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple tv box 1

Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

Tuesday March 23, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system. The Siri Remote has always been the Apple TV Remote in countries where Siri functionality is not available on the Apple...
Read Full Article90 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple 'Likely' to Reimburse Samsung for Missing OLED Display Purchase Targets Due to Poor iPhone 12 Mini Sales

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:37 am PDT by
Apple is likely to reimburse Samsung Display over a shortfall in OLED panel orders owing to lower-than-expected demand for iPhone 12 mini models, according to The Korea Herald. Samsung's small OLED shipments dropped globally in January by 9 percent month-on-month to 45 million units, according to market data gathered by Omdia, which pins the decline on sluggish iPhone 12 mini sales. Apple is ...
Read Full Article134 comments