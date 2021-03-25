YouTubers Demo the Apple-Related Tech They Use to Get Fit

Since the 2015 launch of the Apple Watch, Apple has had a growing focus on health and fitness, and has been aiming to make significant improvements in these areas with apps like the Health app and services like Apple Fitness+.

MacRumors videographer Dan this week put together a great fitness video that outlines his favorite fitness-related products that he's been using to stay in shape over the past year, plus he surveyed several other popular YouTubers to see what they like.

iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Kevin the Tech Ninja, and Andru Edwards are featured in the video telling us all about the products that they use to stay healthy.

Many of the YouTubers have high-end gear like the Peloton, Tempo Studio, and Tonal devices, all of which cost thousands and may be out of range for many people, but there are many other more affordable solutions like the Apple Watch for tracking all kinds of exercises and Apple Fitness+, which is $9.99 per month.

Make sure to watch the video up above to see the devices popular tech YouTubers prefer, and then let us know in the comments what you use at home to keep fit.