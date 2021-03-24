Older iCloud Links for Sharing Shortcuts Have Suddenly Stopped Working [Updated]

by

Sharing Shortcuts via iCloud appears to be severely affected by an issue that is stopping older links from working.

shortcut not found
All older ‌iCloud‌ links for sharing Shortcuts appear to no longer be functional, rendering it impossible to add shared Shortcuts from links that were created a while ago. It is not yet clear exactly when the cut-off date for created Shortcuts links is, but broadly, links created within the past week seem to be unaffected and continue to work correctly. Apple's own in-app gallery for downloading Shortcuts is also still working as expected.

When attempting to add a Shortcut from an affected ‌iCloud‌ link, users are now presented with an error message in the Shortcuts app that reads "Shortcut Not Found: The shortcut link may be invalid, or it may have been deleted." The change has since been flagged by users on Reddit and Twitter.

It is as yet unclear if the error is an intentional change on Apple's part, as it could have added an expiry period to the ‌iCloud‌ links to prevent them from working after a certain amount of time, or if it is simply a server-side error that has invalidated all links created prior to an internal change.

Either way, the fact that the majority of links to Shortcuts are now defunct is highly problematic for sites such as MacStories or the subreddit r/shortcuts, which are heavily reliant on ‌iCloud‌ links for sharing previously-created Shortcuts.

Update: Apple has now provided a statement to Federico Viticci of MacStories, explaining that it is aware of the problem and is working to restore the previously shared Shortcuts:

There are also now early indications that the problematic ‌iCloud‌ links to Shortcuts have started to be restored.

Tag: Shortcuts

Top Rated Comments

goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
1 day ago at 09:12 am
Not to worry folks, for the Senior Advisor I spoke to assured me this is not an issue. He stated that Apple talks to millions of customers an hour and if this was an issue, Apple would know about it before any customer knew about it. The current guidance is for customers to erase and re-install iCloudShareOS. This should be done through iTunes. If that doesn't resolve the issue, it will need to be escalated to Engineering after conducting Diagnostics, with Mail Logging enabled. Engineering will respond in 48 hr and because this is a known issue, Apple's Official Position on the matter is to keep your iCloudShareOS up to date.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nvmls Avatar
nvmls
1 day ago at 09:11 am
iCloud is annoying at so many levels its mind bending.

When trying to share several pictures it tends to send iCloud links also which are extremely inconvenient making the receiver leave the conversation to see them on a browser, for such a basic sharing interaction, even whatsapp has it right.

Also, how Apple is currently managing moving massive amounts of photos through iCloud is anything but "simple" (which sooner or later ends up leading to cloud storage issues anyways)
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brandon42 Avatar
Brandon42
1 day ago at 10:16 am

WTF is this? I mean, you can ask your users to keep their iOS, iPadOS and macOS updated, but asking your users to keep this... iCloudShareOS up to date??? What is this operating system to begin with? An OS inside iOS? Then, you say users must update it through iTunes, a software that is deprecated for more than a year.

Honestly all this **** shouldn’t be necessary, and you cannot ask your customers to have this level of t
technical knowledge.
I’m pretty sure the original poster is being sarcastic.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
1 day ago at 10:13 am

Not to worry folks, for the Senior Advisor I spoke to assured me this is not an issue. He stated that Apple talks to millions of customers an hour and if this was an issue, Apple would know about it before any customer knew about it. The current guidance is for customers to erase and re-install iCloudShareOS. This should be done through iTunes. If that doesn't resolve the issue, it will need to be escalated to Engineering after conducting Diagnostics, with Mail Logging enabled. Engineering will respond in 48 hr and because this is a known issue, Apple's Official Position on the matter is to keep your iCloudShareOS up to date.
WTF is this? I mean, you can ask your users to keep their iOS, iPadOS and macOS updated, but asking your users to keep this... iCloudShareOS up to date??? What is this operating system to begin with? An OS inside iOS? Then, you say users must update it through iTunes, a software that is deprecated for more than a year.

Honestly all this **** shouldn’t be necessary, and you cannot ask your customers to have this level of t
technical knowledge.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsareveryintreasting Avatar
macsareveryintreasting
1 day ago at 09:08 am
Apple will fix it by iOS 14.5.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jfunker Avatar
jfunker
1 day ago at 10:08 am
Wrong database selected, 83884092049 rows affected. Poor intern!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article152 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Fumble' Ad Highlighting iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

Wednesday March 24, 2021 6:33 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad that focuses on the iPhone 12's durability, specifically highlighting the Ceramic Shield display, which is meant to be tougher than standard smartphone glass. In the ad, a woman's iPhone 12 slips out of her hand and she fumbles with it for several seconds before it flies out of her grip and lands on the ground, coming away unscathed. "iPhone 12 with Ceramic...
Read Full Article161 comments
intel manufactured m1

After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Future Apple Silicon Chips

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:30 pm PDT by
Apple in November started releasing Macs with Apple-designed M1 chips, and the Apple silicon technology will eventually replace all the Intel chips that Apple has used in its Mac lineup for years. Intel appears to be having a difficult time with Apple's transition. Last week, the company launched an anti-M1 Mac ad campaign starring Justin Long, and now, Intel is pinning its hopes on...
Read Full Article295 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple 'Likely' to Reimburse Samsung for Missing OLED Display Purchase Targets Due to Poor iPhone 12 Mini Sales

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:37 am PDT by
Apple is likely to reimburse Samsung Display over a shortfall in OLED panel orders owing to lower-than-expected demand for iPhone 12 mini models, according to The Korea Herald. Samsung's small OLED shipments dropped globally in January by 9 percent month-on-month to 45 million units, according to market data gathered by Omdia, which pins the decline on sluggish iPhone 12 mini sales. Apple is ...
Read Full Article134 comments
apple tv box 1

Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

Tuesday March 23, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system. The Siri Remote has always been the Apple TV Remote in countries where Siri functionality is not available on the Apple...
Read Full Article84 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 5 Includes References to Two Unreleased iMacs

Tuesday March 23, 2021 4:30 pm PDT by
Apple is rumored to be working on new versions of the iMac desktop computer, and a launch could be coming in the near future, based on new signs found in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta that was released this morning. According to 9to5Mac, there are references to two new iMac models in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5, identified as "iMac21,1" and "iMac21,2." The new Macs use the code names J456 and...
Read Full Article165 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

No March Apple Event as Rumors Now Point to April

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:34 am PDT by
The widely expected March Apple event now appears to be destined to take place in April, in spite of the plethora of rumors claiming that there would be an Apple event on Tuesday, March 23, to announce new iPads, AirPods, and the long-awaited AirTags. Mixed-bag leaker Jon Prosser first claimed that an Apple Event was planned for March 16, but that was subsequently ruled out by reliable Bloomb...
Read Full Article
homepod facetime feature 3

Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV/HomePod Amid Speaker With Screen Rumors

Monday March 22, 2021 12:15 pm PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed that Apple has been developing new speakers that are equipped with "screens and cameras," suggesting we could see a future HomePod-like device that has a built-in display and camera feature for FaceTiming and other functions. Ahead of these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was combing through the tvOS 14.5 beta code and found that Apple has...
Read Full Article105 comments
stevejobsquestionnaire

Job Application Filled Out by Steve Jobs in 1973 Sells for $222,400

Wednesday March 24, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London (via iMore). The rare employment questionnaire went up for sale on February 24 with the auction lasting one month. Jobs filled out the application in hopes of landing a job after dropping out of Reed College, which he attended for around six months. A year later in 1974,...
Read Full Article62 comments
apple watch wrap around display patent design

Apple Researching Totally Redesigned Apple Watch With Wrap-Around Display

Tuesday March 23, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
Apple is researching a potential radical redesign for the Apple Watch, including a rounded watch face, wrap-around flexible display, and digitally-customizable watch bands, according to a newly-granted patent filing. The patent, spotted by MacRumors earlier today, is titled "Display Module and System Applications" and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The...
Read Full Article92 comments