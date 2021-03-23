Now that springtime has begun, a few accessory companies have introduced spring cleaning sales and offers on a variety of Apple-related products. This includes charging accessories from Anker, iPhone and Apple Watch combo chargers from Belkin, Bluetooth speakers from JBL, BOGO deals on a Mophie accessory from ZAGG, and much more.

Anker

First off, Anker is back with a new round of discounts on Amazon. This week, you can save on wireless chargers (from $11.19), a Bluetooth speaker ($36.54), and Bluetooth earbuds (from $47.99). These accessories do not require a discount code.

Belkin

Belkin is clearing out a large collection of its certified refurbished products, with over 50 percent off some of the company's best products. There are also a few charging accessories on sale that are brand new.

Brydge

Brydge has a handful of solid keyboard deals for the 9.7-inch iPad, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and more. Brydge's keyboards have premium aluminum bodies, backlit keys, and up to 180-degree viewing angles. You can connect the keyboards to an iPad via USB-C or Bluetooth.

In the sales below, prices have been automatically applied and you'll find up to $70 off select keyboards. There is one exception that requires a coupon code: you'll need to enter the code BRYPROSAVE on the Brydge Pro for 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro to get the accessory for $79.99 (originally $149.99).

Nomad

Nomad's Outlet Sale this week includes steep discounts on last season's accessories, with up to 50 percent off select products.

Zagg/Mophie

ZAGG is offering a BOGO sale on Mophie's Juice Pack Connect accessory. If you buy one at $79.95, you'll get another for free. Simply add two Juice Pack Connect devices to your cart and the discount will be applied automatically.

The Juice Pack Connect accessory is a removable wireless charger with a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with Qi-supported smartphones.

Otherwise, you can save 30 percent off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products on ZAGG's website. This excludes items that have already been discounted. ZAGG brands include Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and much more, with quite a few charging and protective accessories for Apple products.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill has an ongoing Winter Clearance Sale happening this month, with 40 to 50 percent off a large collection of accessories.

Although some of the items that we previously highlighted have now returned to full price, quite a few other items remain at a steep discount on Pad & Quill. Be sure to visit Pad & Quill to see the full selection of accessories on sale for the Winter Clearance event.

iPhone Cases

iPad Cases

MacBook Cases

Leather Accessories

JBL

JBL is hosting a new Spring Sale with up to 30 percent off portable speakers, headphones and more. One of the main products on sale is the JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker for $129.95, down from $179.95.

Other speakers on sale include the JBL Clip 3 for $49.95, down from $69.95; and the JBL GO 2 for $29.95, down from $39.95. These sales offer up to 29 percent off original prices, and the speakers can be personalized as well.

JBL's Spring Sale also includes a large collection of headphones, starting with the JBL Quantum 50 for $19.95, down from $29.95. You can also get the JBL Tune 750BTNC for $99.95, down from $129.95.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

