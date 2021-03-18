Security Researchers Discover XcodeSpy Malware That Targets Developers

Developers need to look out for "XcodeSpy," a malicious Xcode project that installs a custom variant of the "EggShell" backdoor on a macOS computer, according to new research shared today by SentinelOne (via Ars Technica).



Xcode is software designed for developers who want to write apps for the iOS and macOS platforms, and the malicious project that's circulating mirrors TabBarInteraction, a legitimate open source project.

Developers who download the XcodeSpy project think they're getting TabBarInteraction, but the malware includes a hidden "run Script" executable that downloads and installs the EggShell open source back door that's able to spy on users through the microphone, camera, and keyboard as well as upload and download files.

Two variants of the custom EggShell attack were found to be uploaded in Japan, first in August and then in October, so this is an attack that's been out in the wild for some time.



We have thus far been unable to discover other samples of trojanized Xcode projects and cannot gauge the extent of this activity. However, the timeline from known samples and other indicators mentioned below suggest that other XcodeSpy projects may exist. By sharing details of this campaign, we hope to raise awareness of this attack vector and highlight the fact that developers are high-value targets for attackers.

SentinelOne says that all Apple Developers that use Xcode should exercise caution when using shared Xcode projects.