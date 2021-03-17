T-Mobile Customers Getting 'Enhanced Pandora Experience'

T-Mobile today announced a partnership with SiriusXM that will see T-Mobile customers getting expanded access to Pandora with ad-free radio weekends, "Top Tracks" music stations that are powered by popular SiriusXM channels, and early access to original SiriusXM podcasts.



Starting on Tuesday, March 23, any T-Mobile customer that participates in T-Mobile Tuesdays can get free access to the enhanced version of the Pandora music experience. Ad-free radio weekends will be available through March 2022.

"We're rolling out the magenta carpet once again for T-Mobile customers giving more free benefits and even more value through partnerships with today's best brands," said T-Mobile CMO Matt Staneff. "Now more than ever, we recognize the power that music has to connect communities. Today marks another exciting step in our relationship with Pandora, offering T-Mobile customers a new, supercharged version of a brand they already love. At T-Mobile, it's about getting more value on us -- just for being with us."

Ad-free Pandora weekends will include personalized music stations that can customized with the Modes feature, plus access to tens of thousands of podcasts.

T-Mobile customers will need the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and will need to redeem the Pandora offer. After that, users can download the Pandora app and create a Pandora account. Sprint users are also eligible to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.