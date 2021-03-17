Amazon today is offering Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,172.92, down from $1,249.00. This is one of the first notable discounts on the new MacBook Air since earlier in the year, and it's currently the best price available online among the major Apple resellers. It's being sold by Expercom on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the notebook at this price in Silver, but the other colors are coming in around the same amount. Gold is available for $1,174.92 and Space Gray is available for $1,179.00. The lowest price we've ever seen on this model was around $1,149 late last year, but we've yet to see a return to that amount in 2021.

Apple updated the MacBook Air in November 2020 with its new M1 chip, which is the first Apple-designed Arm-based chip. M1 chips replace the prior Intel chips, and bring major speed and efficiency improvements. The new models feature a 13-inch Retina display with slim bezels and a large Force Touch Trackpad.

