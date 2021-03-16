Instagram Announces New Tools to 'Protect Young People' on the Platform

by

Instagram today announced several new tools and changes coming to the platform with the aim of "protecting young people." Amongst the changes will be the inability for adults to DM teenagers (users under 18 years old) who don't follow them.

Instagram Feature 2
Instagram says it has partnered with The Child Mind Institute and the non-profit group ConnectSafely to publish a new Parents Guide in the U.S. The new resource advises parents and teenagers on proper and safe usage of the platform. It will additionally roll out in partnership with experts in Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, and Singapore, joining existing guides for the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain and with plans to expand further in the future.

Instagram's terms and conditions require all users to be at least 13 years old to make an account, although some young users "can lie about their date of birth," circumventing the requirement. To battle it, Instagram does ask some new users for a form of age verification, and now, Instagram will use artificial intelligence to help "keep teens safer and apply new age-appropriate features."

One of the most prominent new "age-appropriate features" will be limited interaction between adults and teenagers who aren't following each other. As Instagram explains, if an adult tries to DM a teenager who doesn't follow them, they'll be shown a prompt saying, "You can't message this account unless they follow you." Additionally, Instagram will add new "Saftey Notices" for teenagers when messaging an adult they follow.

Safety notices in DMs will notify young people when an adult who has been exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior is interacting with them in DMs. For example, if an adult is sending a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18, we'll use it to alert the recipients within their DMs and give them an option to end the conversation, or block, report, or restrict the adult.

159691711 263905422002126 8801726488763806838 n
Other changes coming to Instagram will include the platform attempting to make it harder for adults to find teenagers to follow if they've been "exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior to interact with teens." Instagram also says it will encourage teenagers to make their accounts private, only allowing people they approve to see their photos and videos.

Tag: Instagram

Top Rated Comments

MacBH928 Avatar
MacBH928
1 hour ago at 07:13 am
Just like smoking, privacy invasive apps should have legal age before you are permitted to use.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonblatho Avatar
jonblatho
1 hour ago at 07:21 am

Amongst the changes will be the inability for adults to DM teenagers (users under 18 years old) who don't follow them.
Really makes you wonder why this wasn’t a “feature” from the start. Ick.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArPe Avatar
ArPe
1 hour ago at 07:24 am

Really makes you wonder why this wasn’t a “feature” from the start. Ick.
imagine there is a feature that:

i adult stranger messages your kids
ii automatically the message is sent to the parents too
iii including the IP address of this MF
iv and an option to send John Wick to the house of this MF ??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArPe Avatar
ArPe
1 hour ago at 07:17 am
The only way to clean up that that crap is separate it from FB and give it new bosses who give a damn about the users. They allowed the worst things to happen on it. Not by accident. You can report real Nazis and real crimes on there and you get a message from the auto mod telling you to go F yourself.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ComRadMac Avatar
ComRadMac
37 minutes ago at 07:53 am
So up to now, Instagram thought it was totally fine for random adults to directly message any child on the platform. Yup, can't see any problem with that. Good thinking, Instagram.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Jump' AirPods Pro Ad

Sunday March 14, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro-focused ad called "Jump" on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features of the earbuds in a creative way. In the spot, a man wearing AirPods Pro jump ropes through the city. It's set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco, and it features the tagline "Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro." ...
Read Full Article50 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article42 comments
HomePodandMini feature

Apple Discontinues Full-Sized HomePod to Focus on HomePod Mini

Friday March 12, 2021 5:14 pm PST by
Apple has discontinued the standard HomePod to focus exclusively on the HomePod mini, reports TechCrunch. First introduced four years ago, Apple's larger HomePod has never sold well because of its high price tag. Apple hoped that the HomePod's high-quality sound would give it an edge over competing products, but sales of the HomePod have always been lackluster with so many more affordable...
Read Full Article1150 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

Friday March 12, 2021 11:32 am PST by
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs. With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half...
Read Full Article71 comments
iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img

iPhone 13 Models Will 'Likely' Have Touch ID Under the Display

Friday March 12, 2021 8:43 am PST by
iPhone 13 models slated for release later this year will "likely" feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID, according to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues. In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts added that iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch and that the LiDAR Scanner will...
Read Full Article222 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature teal

Proven Leaker Says New AirPods Ready to Ship, New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Likely Outsell 11-Inch Model

Friday March 12, 2021 6:54 am PST by
Apple's next-generation AirPods are "ready to ship," and the second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month as a result, a proven leaker known as "Kang" said today on Chinese social media website Weibo. Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro,...
Read Full Article77 comments
airpods 3 1

Upcoming AirPods 3 Redesign Shown Off in New Images

Friday March 12, 2021 11:55 am PST by
With the AirPods 3 rumored to be launching as soon as this month, we've been seeing an increasing number of leaks showing off the design of the new earbuds. Renders were shared yesterday, and today, 52audio has published a series of images said to feature the third-generation AirPods. As with prior leaks, the AirPods 3 have an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem and a more rounded...
Read Full Article74 comments
Apple vs Facebook feature

Former Employees Explain What Facebook Has to Lose When Apple Implements App Tracking Transparency

Thursday March 11, 2021 3:28 pm PST by
As Apple prepares to implement App Tracking Transparency changes in iOS 14.5, CNBC spoke with several former Facebook employees to get details on why Facebook has been so heavily against the planned privacy updates. Starting this spring, Facebook and other app developers will need to get express permission to access a user's advertising identifier, or IDFA, which is used to track usage...
Read Full Article121 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Promotes iPhone 12 'Ceramic Shield' Display In New 'Cook' Ad

Saturday March 13, 2021 10:04 am PST by
In a new ad on its YouTube channel, Apple is promoting the durability and water resistance of the iPhone 12 and the performance of the "Ceramic Shield" display. The ad, named "Cook," showcases a chef putting an iPhone 12‌ through its paces by splashing it with liquids and flour, plus dropping it on its screen multiple times. The ad aims to highlight the "Ceramic Shield" display on the...
Read Full Article106 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

Kuo: AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021 11:55 pm PDT by
Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors. If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the AirPods 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the AirPods 3 would launch in the ...
Read Full Article60 comments