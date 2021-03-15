Apple last week discontinued the original HomePod, marking just over three years on the market for the full-size smart speaker. If you're looking to purchase the larger HomePod before it's completely gone, there are still some options online today.

homepod feature blue2
The biggest retailer with remaining stock on the ‌HomePod‌ is Apple itself, which has the White ‌HomePod‌ for $299.00 on its website. Space Gray is no longer available.

At Best Buy you can order the White HomePod for $299.99 with both pickup and delivery options. Space Gray is also available at $299.99, although it appears limited to local pickup.

Next, TigerDirect has stock on both original ‌HomePod‌ options, with same-day shipping available as well. TigerDirect is selling the ‌HomePod‌ at $299.00.

Another third-party retailer with ‌HomePod‌ stock is Expercom, which has both the White and Space Gray options at $299.00 available to ship today.

Lastly, DataVision has the White ‌HomePod‌ in stock, but it's selling the speaker at a high price of $314.00, so it'll be best to shop at some of the other retailers first.

The ‌HomePod‌ debuted at a price of $350, but eventually Apple permanently marked the price down to $299. Over the past few years, we did see the ‌HomePod‌ drop down to between $150 and $200 during holiday sales, with $199 being one of the most popular discount prices since 2018.

Of course, now that it's discontinued, we'll never see these sale prices again and you'll have to pay full price (or more) if you really want to purchase the original ‌HomePod‌ in 2021.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

otternonsense Avatar
otternonsense
35 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Why still spend $300 on a 3 year old product that's been killed off and was never too great to begin with tho.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
30 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Not sure if it’s worth it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yaxomoxay Avatar
yaxomoxay
28 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Wow, I completely missed the news that the HP has been discontinued. I don't think that $300+ for that device is worth it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg Avatar
raindogg
26 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Why pay $300 for speakers that are built for Apple Music and are discontinued?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
26 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Definitely not worth it. Especially with reports (anecdotal, to be sure, but never the less) that they start having major component breakdown problems around the 2 year mark.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
26 minutes ago at 07:05 am
How would be stupid enough to buy something which is set to die? Crazy for that price tag, I give 50€ not more.
Same for Intel Macs...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

