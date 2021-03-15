Apple last week discontinued the original HomePod, marking just over three years on the market for the full-size smart speaker. If you're looking to purchase the larger HomePod before it's completely gone, there are still some options online today.



The biggest retailer with remaining stock on the ‌HomePod‌ is Apple itself, which has the White ‌HomePod‌ for $299.00 on its website. Space Gray is no longer available.

At Best Buy you can order the White HomePod for $299.99 with both pickup and delivery options. Space Gray is also available at $299.99, although it appears limited to local pickup.

Next, TigerDirect has stock on both original ‌HomePod‌ options, with same-day shipping available as well. TigerDirect is selling the ‌HomePod‌ at $299.00.

Another third-party retailer with ‌HomePod‌ stock is Expercom, which has both the White and Space Gray options at $299.00 available to ship today.

Lastly, DataVision has the White ‌HomePod‌ in stock, but it's selling the speaker at a high price of $314.00, so it'll be best to shop at some of the other retailers first.

The ‌HomePod‌ debuted at a price of $350, but eventually Apple permanently marked the price down to $299. Over the past few years, we did see the ‌HomePod‌ drop down to between $150 and $200 during holiday sales, with $199 being one of the most popular discount prices since 2018.

Of course, now that it's discontinued, we'll never see these sale prices again and you'll have to pay full price (or more) if you really want to purchase the original ‌HomePod‌ in 2021.