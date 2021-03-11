Google Maps Gaining Tools for Drawing Missing Roads, Sharing Photo Updates

Google today announced a number of improvements that are coming to the Google Maps app in the near future, including a tool that makes it easier to highlight missing roads and transportation errors.


There's a new road editing tool available on the desktop, accessible by going to maps.google.com. Users can click on the side menu button and select the "Edit the map" option to get to the a "Missing Road" entry.

Choosing the Missing Road option lets users add missing roads by drawing lines, which is an upgrade from the prior tool that was pin based. Users could drop a pin where there was an error, but the new road drawing tool allows for better accuracy.

In addition to drawing lines to add missing roads, the tool lets users rename roads, change the direction of a road, and realign or delete incorrect roads. There are also tools for informing Google about road closures with specific dates, reasons, and routes.

Google is vetting all contributed road updates before publishing them to maps. The new editing feature is rolling out over the coming months to more than 80 countries.

Along with new road editing tools, Google is adding a photos update option to Google Maps. In the coming weeks, Google plans to add a tool that will let users "share experiences and highlights" with their recent photos.

google photo updates
Photo updates can be added by going to the "Updates" tab when viewing a specific place in Google Maps and tapping the "upload a photo update" button. The tool will also display photos shared by others.

Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Wonderful! Hopefully this does not happen again.

Score: 3 Votes
ThisBougieLife
ThisBougieLife
29 minutes ago at 10:32 am
As a lover of maps, I'm always glad to see more ways we can contribute to their improvement. I reported an error on Google Maps and they changed it fairly quickly. (They had labeled a local road "Cherry Ave." instead of "Cherry St." I hope someone got fired for that blunder). :p
Score: 3 Votes
ghostface147
ghostface147
29 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Well this could go awry.
Score: 1 Votes
