Apple More Prominently Highlighting iPhone Trade-In Deals From Carriers

Apple today introduced a new "iPhone Carrier Offers" website in the United States, with the site more prominently highlighting carrier deals offered by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.



A banner on Apple's iPhone purchase pages also points out various carrier discounts that are available, with "Special Offers Available" wording also included when choosing a carrier during the purchase process.

Apple previously highlighted carrier deals on its Financing website, but the new page specific to carrier deals is more noticeable and the deals are more heavily advertised on the iPhone product pages.



Carrier deals can be obtained when purchasing an ‌iPhone‌ from Apple, with the company highlighting up to $700 in savings from AT&T, up to $320 in savings from T-Mobile/Sprint, and up to $440 in savings from Verizon, with all of these deals related to trade-in bonuses.

Apple's carrier deal site breaks down the bonuses that are available from each carrier for each iPhone 12 model, and it provides links to the ‌iPhone‌ purchase pages and options to chat with an ‌iPhone‌ specialist for more info.

Apple relies on carrier deals and trade-in offers to make ‌iPhone‌ pricing more attractive for consumers, so it makes sense for the company to put more emphasis on the price drops that customers can get when using a carrier trade-in option. Apple also has its own trade-in deals that are available separately.