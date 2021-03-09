Amazon today is discounting a collection of models in Apple's iMac lineup, starting with the 21.5-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This is an ongoing lowest-ever price for this model, and it's being matched at B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although the 21.5-inch iMac technically hasn't seen a hardware update since 2019, Apple does now ship these models with an SSD. This change was made alongside the refresh seen to the 27-inch models in August 2020. You can also get the quad-core 21.5-inch model with 256GB for $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00.

There are a few discounts on 27-inch models, including one all-time low price for the 27-inch iMac with a 3.8GHz 8-Core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $2,149.92, down from $2,299.00. This is the model on the high end of Apple's 27-inch iMac lineup from mid 2020.

Otherwise, the 27-inch iMac with 3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is $1,678.92, down from $1,799.00. Additionally, the 27-inch iMac with 3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00.



March iMac Deals

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.