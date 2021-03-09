Amazon today is discounting a collection of models in Apple's iMac lineup, starting with the 21.5-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This is an ongoing lowest-ever price for this model, and it's being matched at B&H Photo.

Although the 21.5-inch iMac technically hasn't seen a hardware update since 2019, Apple does now ship these models with an SSD. This change was made alongside the refresh seen to the 27-inch models in August 2020. You can also get the quad-core 21.5-inch model with 256GB for $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00.

$150 OFF
21.5-Inch iMac for $1,349.00

There are a few discounts on 27-inch models, including one all-time low price for the 27-inch iMac with a 3.8GHz 8-Core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $2,149.92, down from $2,299.00. This is the model on the high end of Apple's 27-inch iMac lineup from mid 2020.

Otherwise, the 27-inch iMac with 3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is $1,678.92, down from $1,799.00. Additionally, the 27-inch iMac with 3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00.

March iMac Deals

  • 21.5-inch (3.6GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00
  • 21.5-inch (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00
  • 27-inch (3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - $1,678.92, down from $1,799.00
  • 27-inch (3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00
  • 27-inch (3.8GHz 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $2,149.92, down from $2,299.00

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

