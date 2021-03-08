Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1, minor security updates that comes more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update.



The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. Apple's security support document says that the updates fix a WebKit bug that could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code.