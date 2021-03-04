Amazon today is discounting the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air to $679.99, down from $749.00. This marks a new lowest-ever price on this model of the 2020 iPad Air, with previous sales hitting at around $699 for the tablet. It's available in Green, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.

The new iPad Air launched in September 2020 with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display and a design that's similar to the iPad Pro with an aluminum chassis that features flat, rounded edges that wrap around the fully-laminated display. The iPad Air does not feature Face ID and relies solely on Touch ID for biometric authentication purposes.

Amazon is also still discounting the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air to $549.00, down from $599.00. This sale is only available in Sky Blue. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.