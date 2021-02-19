Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting every model of Apple's 2020 iPad Air today, starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $549.00 in all colors, down from $599.00. We've seen this particular model marked down by about $10 cheaper, but that sale hasn't re-emerged yet, making Amazon's price the best around online this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 256GB Wi-Fi models are also on sale at $50 off, priced at $699.00. On Amazon, you'll find these models on sale in every color, while B&H Photo is only discounting the Green and Sky Blue options.

In terms of cellular options, the 64GB Cellular iPad Air is on sale for $679.00, down from $729.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo. If you're shopping for the high-end 256GB Cellular iPad Air, Amazon has this one at $829.99, down from $879.00. Both of these sales represent lowest-ever prices.

