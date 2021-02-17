Brydge Brings Multi-Touch Support to Pro+ Keyboards, Debuts New 10.2-Inch Max+ Model

Brydge today announced the upcoming launch of a new beta firmware update designed for the Pro+ keyboards, which launched last spring. The Pro+ keyboards feature integrated trackpads and came out ahead of when Apple added dedicated trackpad support to iPadOS.



The software available from Brydge adds native multi-touch capabilities and should much improve the trackpad experience of the Pro+ keyboard. We reviewed the keyboard back in March and found the trackpad to be inferior as it wasn't initially designed with Apple's integrations in mind.

According to Brydge, the firmware will bring a "natural" multi-touch experience, with the update available through the Brydge Connect app. Using the new beta firmware requires customers to have the iPadOS 14.5 update installed.

Brydge Pro+ keyboard users who want to try out the new firmware update can sign up on the Brydge website. The first 500 who sign up for the public beta will be able to access the firmware on February 24, while others will get access on March 3.

Brydge today also announced the launch of the 10.2 MAX+ wireless keyboard case with trackpad, which is designed to work with the 7th and 8th-generation iPad models.



Priced at $130, the 10.2 MAX+ has a built-in native multi-touch trackpad and an integrated backlit keyboard, plus it offers full device protection. Brydge says that it is designed to combine the functionality of a Brydge keyboard with the protection of OtterBox. The 10.2 MAX+ can be pre-ordered from the Brydge website.