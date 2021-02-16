Deals: Get Up to $100 Off Apple's iPad Pro and iPad Air in Latest Sales

We're tracking a few iPad-related deals today, including offers on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. This also includes a few ongoing deals on Apple's first party accessories like the Magic Keyboard and MagSafe Charger.

In these sales you'll find notable discounts like the 256GB cellular iPad Air for $829.99, down from $879.00, which represents one of the first major discounts on this high-end model of the 2020 iPad Air. You can also save on a few iPad accessories on Amazon this week, including an ongoing $100 discount on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard, which remains the best sale we've tracked to date.



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.