Skip to Content

Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple's 2020 21.5-Inch iMac ($199 Off) and M1 MacBook Pro ($100 Off)

by

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook family, as well as the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs. These sales are located on Amazon and B&H Photo, with discounts automatically applied across the board, so you won't need any specific coupon codes to see discount prices.

iMac and MBP Sale FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iMac

Amazon has Apple's 21.5-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.6 GHz quad-core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00. You'll see this price after an automatic coupon worth $119.01 is applied at the checkout screen, making this the best price we've ever tracked on this iMac, and a great entry point for the smaller-screen model.

iMac Blue Isolated

$199 OFF
21.5-inch iMac for $1,099.99

The 6-core model is priced at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another all-time-low price on the 21.5-inch iMac (matched at B&H Photo).

Moving to 27-inch models, Amazon has the 27-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.3 GHz 6-core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00. This sale price will be seen after an automatic coupon is applied at the checkout screen, and it's another match for an all-time-low price on this model.

$199 OFF
27-inch iMac for $1,799.99

Lastly, B&H Photo has the 27-inch iMac (3.8 GHz 8-core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00. Another lowest-ever price, this sale is only available at B&H Photo this week and it's showing an expected delivery date by February 17 in the United States.

M1 MacBook Pro

You can get the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,199.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This is one of the best ongoing discounts for the new M1 MacBook Pro, and it's being matched at B&H Photo.

100 off m1 macbook pro

$100 OFF
M1 MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,199.00

If you're shopping around for the 512GB model, you can get this version of the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This sale is also being matched at B&H Photo, and all models are available to ship out today.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

Monday February 8, 2021 10:18 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro. With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Read Full Article253 comments
mount sinai covid apple watch study

New Study Suggests Apple Watch Heart Rate Sensor Can Predict COVID-19 Up to a Week Before a Swab Test

Wednesday February 10, 2021 1:24 am PST by
A new study by Mount Sinai researchers has found that an Apple Watch can effectively predict a positive COVID-19 diagnosis up to a week before current PCR-based nasal swab tests (via TechCrunch). Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research, the "Warrior Watch Study" involved several hundred Mount Sinai healthcare workers using a dedicated Apple Watch and iPhone app...
Read Full Article74 comments
apple health app steps feature

Apple Health App Data Helps Send a Man to Prison for His Wife's Death

Tuesday February 9, 2021 1:28 pm PST by
A man who claimed to be innocent following the death of his wife was found to be guilty after police used evidence sourced from the Apple Health app on his iPhone to convict him. As outlined by The Birmingham News (via Cult of Mac), Kat West, Jeff West's wife, was found dead in January 2018 after suffering a blow to the head. Jeff West claimed that she was drunk and fell while he was asleep...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 14 safari feature

iOS 14.5 Beta Directs 'Safe Browsing' Traffic in Safari Through Apple Server Instead of Google to Protect Personal User Data

Thursday February 11, 2021 1:11 am PST by
Starting with iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Apple will proxy Google's "Safe Browsing" service used in Safari through its own servers instead of relying on Google as a way to limit which personal data Google sees about users. Safari on iOS and iPadOS includes a built-in feature called "Fraudulent Website Warning." As Apple describes it, having the feature enabled will prompt Safari to warn users if...
Read Full Article93 comments
apple maps report accident

Apple Maps Adds Waze-Like Features in iOS 14.5 for Crowdsourcing Accidents, Speed Traps and Hazards

Tuesday February 9, 2021 3:32 pm PST by
The iOS 14.5 beta, available to developers and public beta testers, adds a new Apple Maps feature that lets you report accidents, hazards, and speed checks along your route when getting directions. When you input an address, select a route, and then choose "Go," Siri lets you know that you can report accidents or hazards that you see along the way. If you swipe up on the Apple Maps...
Read Full Article170 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 With Fix for MacBook Pro Charging Issue [Updated]

Tuesday February 9, 2021 10:13 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the third update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.1 comes a little over a week after the release of macOS 11.2. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article139 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Accessories Worth Checking Out

Wednesday February 10, 2021 1:21 pm PST by
If you recently picked up one of the new M1 Macs that Apple released in November, or received a new Mac for the holidays, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some great Mac accessories that are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan has highlighted several ...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED

iPad Pro Getting Thicker in 2021 to Fit New Technology

Tuesday February 9, 2021 11:35 am PST by
Apple's affinity for thin and light product designs is well-known, so it is not often the case that the company chooses to make its existing products thicker. This year, Apple's largest and most expensive iPad offering, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is looking to buck the trend and get thicker, according to recent reports. Alleged factory CAD drawings leaked in January revealed that, as...
Read Full Article
google gmail app out of date warning

Gmail iOS App Has Out of Date Warning After 2 Months of No Updates as Google Delays Privacy Labels [Updated]

Wednesday February 10, 2021 4:24 pm PST by
Though Google has promised to update its suite of apps with App Privacy labels to comply with App Store rules that Apple began enforcing in December, many of its major apps have gone months without an update and still list no privacy information. It's been so long since Google last updated the Gmail app, in fact, that Gmail now displays a warning that the latest security features are...
Read Full Article99 comments
2017 2018 macbook pro yellow feature

Apple Offering Free Battery Replacements for 2016-2017 MacBook Pros That Can't Charge Past 1%

Tuesday February 9, 2021 4:45 pm PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to address an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models, and the company has since shared a new support document with more details. Apple says a "very small number of customers" with 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past...
Read Full Article87 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar