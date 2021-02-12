Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple's 2020 21.5-Inch iMac ($199 Off) and M1 MacBook Pro ($100 Off)

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook family, as well as the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs. These sales are located on Amazon and B&H Photo, with discounts automatically applied across the board, so you won't need any specific coupon codes to see discount prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iMac

Amazon has Apple's 21.5-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.6 GHz quad-core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00. You'll see this price after an automatic coupon worth $119.01 is applied at the checkout screen, making this the best price we've ever tracked on this iMac, and a great entry point for the smaller-screen model.

The 6-core model is priced at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another all-time-low price on the 21.5-inch iMac (matched at B&H Photo).

Moving to 27-inch models, Amazon has the 27-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.3 GHz 6-core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00. This sale price will be seen after an automatic coupon is applied at the checkout screen, and it's another match for an all-time-low price on this model.

Lastly, B&H Photo has the 27-inch iMac (3.8 GHz 8-core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00. Another lowest-ever price, this sale is only available at B&H Photo this week and it's showing an expected delivery date by February 17 in the United States.



M1 MacBook Pro

You can get the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,199.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This is one of the best ongoing discounts for the new M1 MacBook Pro, and it's being matched at B&H Photo.

If you're shopping around for the 512GB model, you can get this version of the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This sale is also being matched at B&H Photo, and all models are available to ship out today.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.