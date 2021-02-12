Skip to Content

Apple Launches Self-Serve Portal for Initiating Activation Lock Removal Requests

by

Apple today added a new "Turn off Activation Lock" page to its website that provides steps users can take to turn off the security feature on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

apple turn off activation lock
As noted on Reddit, the page includes a link to start an Activation Lock support request in the United States, meaning that customers no longer have to contact an Apple support representative by phone, email, or online chat to initiate this process. To submit a request for Activation Lock support, you must be the owner of the device, and the device must not be in Lost Mode or managed by a business or educational institution.

After entering a valid email address and the device's serial number, customers are instructed to fill out a form to prove ownership of the device, providing details such as the device's original purchase date, purchase location, and a photo or screenshot of the original sales receipt if available. Any information provided will be used by Apple or an Apple-affiliated company to process the Activation Lock request.

Upon submitting this information, Apple will review the request and provide updates by email. A support case number is generated for reference.

In the event that Apple unlocks Activation Lock on your device, all data stored on your device will be permanently erased. Apple says it is the customer's responsibility to back up their device prior to submitting an Activation Lock request.

Activation Lock is designed to prevent anyone else from using your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it's ever lost or stolen. When you mark the device as lost on the iCloud website, this locks the device's screen with a passcode and lets you display a custom message with your phone number to help you get it back. And if the device is erased, Activation Lock requires the original owner's Apple ID and password to be entered.

29 minutes ago at 08:17 am
This is great. Activation lock is amazing, but it’s also made purchasing used Apple devices an absolute nightmare.
Bought an Apple Watch a couple years ago, got it, and while setting up, I had to contact the original owner and have them give me their Apple ID and password. That was quite a unique conversation to say the least, but it was the only way I was able to use the watch.
28 minutes ago at 08:17 am
Another great feature for locking, privacy and security.
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am


Another great feature for locking, privacy and security.

And to add to that, I feel anything that Apple can do to give customers more self service capabilities for account or device management is a win-win for everyone.
8 minutes ago at 08:38 am
About friggin time! Having to go through the whole process solely on the device (especially if the device is acting up) can be such a pain. At least if you're doing an "As is" sale, you don't have to be worried about the buyer being completely locked out.
