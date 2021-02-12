Apple Launches Self-Serve Portal for Initiating Activation Lock Removal Requests

Apple today added a new "Turn off Activation Lock" page to its website that provides steps users can take to turn off the security feature on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.



As noted on Reddit, the page includes a link to start an Activation Lock support request in the United States, meaning that customers no longer have to contact an Apple support representative by phone, email, or online chat to initiate this process. To submit a request for Activation Lock support, you must be the owner of the device, and the device must not be in Lost Mode or managed by a business or educational institution.

After entering a valid email address and the device's serial number, customers are instructed to fill out a form to prove ownership of the device, providing details such as the device's original purchase date, purchase location, and a photo or screenshot of the original sales receipt if available. Any information provided will be used by Apple or an Apple-affiliated company to process the Activation Lock request.

Upon submitting this information, Apple will review the request and provide updates by email. A support case number is generated for reference.

In the event that Apple unlocks Activation Lock on your device, all data stored on your device will be permanently erased. Apple says it is the customer's responsibility to back up their device prior to submitting an Activation Lock request.

Activation Lock is designed to prevent anyone else from using your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it's ever lost or stolen. When you mark the device as lost on the iCloud website, this locks the device's screen with a passcode and lets you display a custom message with your phone number to help you get it back. And if the device is erased, Activation Lock requires the original owner's Apple ID and password to be entered.