Apple's Developer Forums Now Feature Enhanced Search and Thread Notifications

Apple today announced a few new features for its Developer Forums, including enhanced search and the ability to receive email notifications for thread replies.



The Apple Developer Forums are a great place to connect with fellow developers and Apple engineers as you give and receive help on development topics. And now, it's easier to find and keep track of content you're interested in. Take advantage of enhanced search and a new feature that monitors threads for you and sends you an email each time there's a reply.

A list of supported search queries and more details can be found on Apple's website.

Apple's Developer Forums are a place for those who develop apps for Apple software platforms to ask questions and share comments on a variety of development topics with fellow developers and Apple engineers working for the company.