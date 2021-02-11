Apple Promotes iPhone 12 Cameras With New 'The Painter' Video in France

Apple this week shared a short film on its YouTube channel in France called "Le Peintre," which translates to "The Painter." Shot on the iPhone by Paris-bared director J.B. Braud, the video depicts a house painter who rings the doorbell of a large house and gradually realizes that he is the victim of a misunderstanding, according to Apple.

play

Apple has highlighted the video on a new page on its French website that promotes iPhone 12 models as being able to shoot cinema-quality video.

From February 15 to February 28, Apple will be hosting virtual Today at Apple sessions with French filmmaking professionals, including Braud. Anyone can register for these free sessions, hosted over Webex, but they will likely be in French only.



Apple is also promoting the video on Twitter with a #LePeintre hashtag, complete with a custom paintbrush hashflag icon, as spotted by MacRumors reader Aaron.