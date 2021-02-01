Deals: Grab the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,199.99 ($100 Off) and iPad mini 5 for $334.99 ($64 Off)

New markdowns on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and iPad mini 5 have appeared today, with up to $100 in savings on these devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M1 MacBook Pro

Starting with the MacBook Pro, Amazon is offering the 256GB Silver model for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00. This sale is a match of the lowest price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Pro.

Likewise, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,399.99, down from $1,499.00. This version of the M1 MacBook Pro has seen discounts more frequently over the past few weeks, and both sales are offering great deals on the latest MacBook Pro models.



iPad mini 5

We've seen numerous iPad sales over the past few weeks, but notable discounts on the iPad mini 5 have been somewhat rare. Today, however, Amazon has introduced a solid markdown on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5, which is available for $334.99, down from $399.00.

This isn't an all-time-low price, but it is the best deal online right now among the major Apple resellers. Given that iPad mini 5 deals have been inconsistent recently, it's definitely the cheapest entry point into the 7.9-inch tablet family to come by in a while.

The new sale is available both in silver and space gray (for the latter, you'll see the $334.99 price tag at checkout). Both models are in stock as well, and should arrive as soon as the end of the week if ordered today.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.