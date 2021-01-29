Replacement AirPods Max Ear Cushions Now Arriving to Customers

Apple earlier this week began selling standalone replacement ear cushions for the AirPods Max, and now customers who ordered the cushions have begun receiving them.



The ‌AirPods Max‌ ear cushions arrive packaged in a simple white box with a picture of the cushions in the appropriate color on the front. Each ear cushion is separated inside by a cardboard divider, and are designed to be easy to remove from the box.

Packaging is standard Apple packaging and is similar to the boxes and materials used for accessories like Apple Watch bands and Apple Pencils.



MacRumors reader Sven sent us photos of his ‌AirPods Max‌ ear cushions in black, which he is using with his silver ‌AirPods Max‌.

‌AirPods Max‌ ear cushions are available in silver, black, red, sky blue, and green to match all of the available ‌AirPods Max‌ colors, but it's possible Apple could offer unique colors in the future given that the design allows for mix and match colors.



We previously mocked up all of the AirPods Max color combinations, so if you want to know what a particular color ear cushion might look like with your ‌AirPods Max‌, it's a good resource.



Standalone ear cushions are priced at $69 per pair, and right now, the silver and black ear cushions will ship out in a matter of days. Green, sky blue, and red cushions are not available right now and will deliver at the end of March at the earliest.

Those also happen to be the three colors of ‌AirPods Max‌ that are in short supply. Right now, all ‌AirPods Max‌ orders placed directly with Apple will arrive in early March, but third-party retailers have been listing stock on occasion and the silver and space gray colors are most commonly available.