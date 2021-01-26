Tweetbot 6 Launches With Design Updates and Subscription Pricing

Tapbots today launched the newest version of the Tweetbot Twitter client, introducing a subscription-based payment requirement and a few new design tweaks and features.



The update adds support for Twitter's V2 API, adding interface options for polls and cards for the first time, and it tweaks the timeline view and adds support for more tweet data. There are new "@" and "#" buttons when composing a tweet, plus there are new app icon options and more UI themes.

With the API changes, there are no longer options for URL shortening and image/video upload options, and Chrome and Firefox are browser options when opening links. Going forward, Tweetbot will be able to adopt all of the features that Twitter makes available with its V2 API, so it should no longer lag as far behind the official Twitter app when it comes to functionality.

Tweetbot 6 is now a subscription-based app and will require a $0.99 per month or $5.99 per year subscription fee to unlock the app's full functionality. Multiple accounts, advanced filtering options, and push notifications are premium features that will be available with a subscription. The free version of the app is read-only and will not support tweeting.

Tweetbot 6 can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but an in-app subscription will be necessary to access full functionality. [Direct Link]