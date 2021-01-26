Skip to Content

Tweetbot 6 Launches With Design Updates and Subscription Pricing

Tapbots today launched the newest version of the Tweetbot Twitter client, introducing a subscription-based payment requirement and a few new design tweaks and features.

The update adds support for Twitter's V2 API, adding interface options for polls and cards for the first time, and it tweaks the timeline view and adds support for more tweet data. There are new "@" and "#" buttons when composing a tweet, plus there are new app icon options and more UI themes.

With the API changes, there are no longer options for URL shortening and image/video upload options, and Chrome and Firefox are browser options when opening links. Going forward, Tweetbot will be able to adopt all of the features that Twitter makes available with its V2 API, so it should no longer lag as far behind the official Twitter app when it comes to functionality.

Tweetbot 6 is now a subscription-based app and will require a $0.99 per month or $5.99 per year subscription fee to unlock the app's full functionality. Multiple accounts, advanced filtering options, and push notifications are premium features that will be available with a subscription. The free version of the app is read-only and will not support tweeting.

Tweetbot 6 can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but an in-app subscription will be necessary to access full functionality. [Direct Link]

Fuchal Avatar
Fuchal
44 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Love Tweetbot. $6 a year is more than reasonable.
stanleyRoper Avatar
stanleyRoper
52 minutes ago at 11:08 am
I really like the idea of a read-only Twitter client. I've adopted a NEVER TWEET approach to Twitter. The free version is exactly what I want.
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
35 minutes ago at 11:26 am
To people complaining about subscription pricing:

Access to the new Twitter API costs money. The developer has to pay for it. Subscriptions are the only way a third party Twitter client is possible.

Think of it as paying for no ads on Twitter. It's only $6 a year; I bet some of ya'll spend that at Starbucks every day.
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
55 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Just say "NO!" to SaaS
dombera Avatar
dombera
54 minutes ago at 11:07 am
Subscription price for a Twitter client, no thank you lol This is getting ridiculous. Moving to a free Twitter app.
Eddy Munn Avatar
Eddy Munn
54 minutes ago at 11:07 am
Here before people complain about subscriptions...

Edit: I see I wasn't quick enough.
