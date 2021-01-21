Deals: Anker and RAVPower Discounting Portable Chargers, Smart Home Accessories, and More

Anker and RAVPower have a collection of discounts going on this week on Amazon, providing sales on accessories like portable chargers, wireless chargers, surge protectors, HomeKit-compatible smart home products, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of the Anker sales will last for a few more days, but RAVPower's deal on the 20,000 mAh power bank is part of today's Amazon Gold Box, so if you're interested be sure to shop that sale before the day ends.



Otherwise, there are a few markdowns on HomeKit cameras from Anker's smart home brand, eufy. This includes a few cameras in the eufy Security product line, like the eufy Security 2C 2-Cam Kit, which is on sale for $169.99, down from $199.99.



Portable Chargers

RAVPower AC Outlet Power Bank 20,000 mAh - $73.29 with on-page coupon, down from $86.99

Wireless Chargers

Anker PowerWave II Stand - $30.59, down from $35.99

Wall Chargers

Smart Home

Audio

Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker - $99.99, down from $149.99

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.