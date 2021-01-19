Skip to Content

Some AirPods Max Owners Seeing Excessive Battery Drain

by

Apple in December introduced the AirPods Max, its over-ear Apple-branded headphones that join the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Since launch, a growing number of MacRumors readers who purchased the AirPods Max have been complaining of battery drain that seems excessive.

AirPods Max Battery Life Feature
Complaints range from high battery drain while the headphones are in use to significant battery loss when the headphones are meant to be idle. MacRumors reader VL_424 explains:

Been using my AirPod's Max since Launch Day, over the last few days I've been running into some severe battery drain.

For example, last night I took the headphones out of the case with 85% battery, used them for about 15 minutes, put them back into the case.

This morning I get a notification via my iPhone that there was only 5% left. I wasn't even attempting to connect to the ‌AirPods‌, I was airplaying to the HomePod in the room. It's strange that the AirPod Max's were even awake as they were still sitting in the case.. anyone else experiencing problems like this?

Many of the complaints have suggested that the ‌AirPods Max‌ are not properly going into a low power mode, and with no power button, there's no way to force them to conserve battery. When the ‌AirPods Max‌ first launched, there was significant confusion over how low power modes worked when the ‌AirPods Max‌ are in and out of the Smart Case that's included with the headphones.

Apple in a support document clarified that the ‌AirPods Max‌ are designed to enter into a "low power mode" after five minutes of being left stationary (not placed in a case). If untouched, the ‌AirPods Max‌ are meant to stay in low power mode for three days, after which the headphones go into an "ultralow" power state that cuts off Bluetooth and Find My.

When placed into the Smart Case, ‌AirPods Max‌ are designed to go into low power mode immediately rather than waiting for five minutes, and after 18 hours, go into the aforementioned ultralow power state.

Given Apple's description, battery drain should be minimized when the ‌AirPods Max‌ are not in use both in and out of the case, but there may be an issue with low power mode given the battery problems that some users are experiencing.

Many MacRumors readers are seeing high levels of battery drain overnight, sometimes in double digit percentages, but most are seeing approximately 10 to 12 percent battery drain per day when the headphones are not in use. There have also been reports from some users who saw their headphones drain completely over the course of the day. From MacRumors reader DaSal:

The standby battery life really is poor. I've only had these for about two weeks and it's already happened that I wanted to use them only to find out they completely emptied overnight. You can't actually store them at 30% and assume you can use it next time you want to.

Some users believe that the issue may be related to the ‌AirPods Max‌ not disconnecting from devices when placed in the case or when entering low power mode. From MacRumors reader Broken Hope:

Seems to be an issue of them not disconnecting from all devices properly.

I got mine yesterday, used them with my phone, got annoyed that my Mac kept saying that the ‌AirPods‌ were nearby and disabled auto switching on my Mac, when I put them away for the night my Max's were still showing in the battery widget on my Mac, thinking it was a glitch I went to work, I've come back and my Max's have drained to 27% since yesterday evening.

With no power off option it seems that the ‌AirPods Max‌ are going to drain somewhat overnight even in low power mode, but given the number of reports about excessive battery drain, it seems that there could be a software bug that Apple will need to address in the future.

Like ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌, Apple is able to push over-the-air firmware updates for ‌AirPods Max‌, but to date, there have been no new firmware releases.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Hastings101 Avatar
Hastings101
1 hour ago at 12:05 pm
Would it really be that intimidating to consumers if Apple had a power button on these things? Seems like all kinds of problems because of that one omission
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
1 hour ago at 12:12 pm
Not to worry, folks, because Apple has assured me this is not an issue. The Senior Advisor I spoke to told me there is no documentation on this issue because if this was an issue, they would know before any customer would know, because Apple talks to millions of AirPod Max customers a day. Therefore, the first thing we need to do is a DFU restore on the AirPod Max batteries ONLY (not the AirPod Maxes themselves). To do this, you'll need to plug the AirPod Max battery into your Mac and click "Restore" in the sidebar of Finder. If the AirPod Max battery does not appear in your sidebar, you'll need to take the AirPod Max battery to the nearest Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider. Once you do the DFU Restore on the AirPod Max battery, you'll need to replicate the issue. Once you've replicated the issue, you'll need to call Apple back and repeat the DFU Restore of the AirPod Max battery, because Engineering requires a DFU Restore each time you call. If you do complete the DFU Restore of the AirPod Max battery the second time when you call, they will run a Sysdiagnose on the AirPod Max battery and escalate to Engineering. Once Engineering responds, Apple's Official Position on the Matter will be to keep your AirPod Max battery updated with the latest version of BatteryOS. If you cannot do a DFU Restore of the AirPod Max battery, Apple's Official Position on the Matter is that a DFU Restore is required by Engineering and no further troubleshooting will be done until you complete a DFU Restore of the AirPod Max battery each time you call.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
46 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
Special thanks to the beta testers willing to spend $550. I appreciate them finding the bugs for me before I splurge for them them.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
1 hour ago at 12:14 pm


Power buttons are so last century...

Perhaps, but they definately save battery.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 12:07 pm
Sure do see a variation of this headline quite often.

"Some (insert Apple product) owners seeing excessive battery drain."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmChimera Avatar
cmChimera
1 hour ago at 12:08 pm


Would it really be that intimidating to consumers if Apple had a power button on these things? Seems like all kinds of problems because of that one omission

I prefer not having a power button.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 5s black slate

Images of Unreleased iPhone 5s in Black and Slate Shared Online

Sunday January 17, 2021 9:47 am PST by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today shared images of a prototype iPhone 5s in an unreleased Black and Slate color. The iPhone 5s was launched in September 2013. The device featured Touch ID, a 64-bit processor, and a True Tone LED flash for the first time. Other new features included a five-element lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 15 percent larger camera sensor, Burst Mode, and Slo-Mo...
Read Full Article61 comments
iP12 charge airpods feature 2

Hidden iPhone 12 Hardware Feature Could Still be Unlocked

Thursday January 14, 2021 2:51 am PST by
All iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models purportedly have a hidden reverse wireless charging feature, according to an FCC filing. The feature has not yet been activated, but could yet be unlocked for an upcoming Apple accessory. The FCC filing suggests that iPhone 12 models contain the hardware for Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) to accessories: In addition to being able to be charged by a...
Read Full Article
Top Stories 43 Feature

Top Stories: MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and iPhone Rumors, Best of CES 2021

Saturday January 16, 2021 6:00 am PST by
This week was sure a busy one in the Apple world, with a flurry of announcements out of CES early in the week followed by a rash of Mac- and iPhone-related rumors later in the week. The new rumors this week included details on updated MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro models, as well as a few other tidbits, so make sure to read on below to get caught up! Kuo: New MacBook Pro Models to...
Read Full Article47 comments
foldable iPhone concept feature

Apple Testing In-Display Fingerprint Sensor for iPhone 13, Foldable iPhone Also in the Works

Friday January 15, 2021 1:46 pm PST by
Apple has started "early work" on an iPhone that has a foldable display, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Though testing of a foldable iPhone has begun, Apple has not committed to releasing a device that has a foldable display. Development has not yet expanded beyond a display and Apple does not have full foldable iPhone prototypes in its labs. Like foldable...
Read Full Article219 comments
16inchmacbookpromain

Kuo: New MacBook Pro Models to Feature Flat-Edged Design, MagSafe, No Touch Bar and More Ports

Thursday January 14, 2021 9:32 pm PST by
Apple is working on two new MacBook Pro models that will feature significant design changes, well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note to investors that was obtained by MacRumors. According to Kuo, Apple is developing two models in 14 and 16-inch size options. The new MacBook Pro machines will feature a flat-edged design, which Kuo describes as "similar to the iPhone 12" ...
Read Full Article526 comments
macbook pro flexgate

Apple Extends 13-Inch MacBook Pro Backlight Repair Program

Sunday January 17, 2021 10:31 am PST by
Apple this week extended its worldwide 13-inch MacBook Pro Display Backlight Service Program, authorizing coverage for eligible notebooks for up to five years after the original purchase date or up to three years after the start date of the program, whichever is longer. The previous cutoff was four years after the original purchase date. Apple launched the program on May 21, 2019 after...
Read Full Article65 comments
iphone x camera close

iOS 14.4 Will Introduce Warning on iPhones With Non-Genuine Cameras

Thursday January 14, 2021 8:07 am PST by
In the second beta of iOS 14.4 seeded to developers and public testers this week, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has discovered code indicating that Apple will be introducing a new warning on iPhones that have had their camera repaired or replaced with aftermarket components rather than genuine Apple components. "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera," the message will...
Read Full Article76 comments
Apple TV Ray Light 2 Triad

Apple Extends Free Apple TV+ Trials Until July

Friday January 15, 2021 10:50 am PST by
Apple is once again planning to extend its free Apple TV+ trial subscriptions, this time until July. When Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, Apple offered free Apple TV+ subscriptions to those who purchased a new Apple device in or after September 2019. Those free subscriptions were set to expire in November 2020, but in October 2020, Apple announced that it was extending free trials...
Read Full Article173 comments
mac pro mini feature

Apple Working on Two New Mac Pro Desktops, One of Which Will Be Reminiscent of Power Mac G4 Cube

Friday January 15, 2021 10:23 am PST by
Apple is developing two versions of the Mac Pro to succeed the Mac Pro that was first released in December 2019, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The first updated Mac Pro is a direct successor to the current Mac Pro and it will use the same design. It may also be equipped with Intel processors rather than Apple silicon chips, and it could be one of the sole machines in the Mac...
Read Full Article256 comments
macbook pro magsafe

MagSafe is Coming Back to the Mac: A Look Back at Apple's Original Magnetic Charging Technology

Friday January 15, 2021 12:16 pm PST by
Surprise late night rumors last night provided us with our first in-depth look at what we can expect from the new MacBook Pro models that are coming in 2021, and there are some significant changes in the works. Along with additional ports, a new flat-edged design, and the removal of the Touch Bar, Apple's updated MacBook Pro machines will readopt MagSafe. MagSafe in the 2021 MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article195 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

airpodsprodesign
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and there could be some design changes in store.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar