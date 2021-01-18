Deals: M1 13-Inch MacBook Pro Marked Down by $100 at Amazon and B&H Photo

Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) to $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This $100 sale is the best price that we've ever tracked for this version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and as of today it's only available on Amazon and B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple launched the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip in November 2020, and the new M1 chips bring significant speed and efficiency improvements. The M1 MacBook Pro features a Magic Keyboard with a refined scissor mechanism that's more reliable than the previous butterfly mechanism. There's a Touch Bar at the top with touch-based controls and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock the Mac, make purchases, and more.

The 256GB M1 MacBook Pro is also on sale on Amazon, priced at $1,224.99, down from $1,299.00. This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, which has gone as low as $100 off the original price, but it is among the best online right now.

