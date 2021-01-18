Deals: New iPad Sales Include Up to $75 Off iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 10.2-Inch iPad

There are a few iPad deals happening this week, including sales on the 10.2-inch iPad, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the latest iPad Air. These sales offer up to $75 off select iPad models, with prices as low as $299.00 for the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also save on a few iPad Pro devices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model for $759.05 ($40 off) and the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model for $949.00 ($50 off). Lastly, we're tracking lowest-ever prices on the 2020 iPad Air, with the 64GB device priced at $559.99 ($40 off) and the 256GB device priced at $699.00 ($50 off).



10.2-Inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB - $299.00 at Amazon ($30 off) 11-Inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB - $759.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($40 off)

- $759.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($40 off) Wi-Fi 256GB - $849.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($30 off)

- $849.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($30 off) Cellular 512GB - $1,186.55 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($60 off) 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB - $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,424.05 with on-page coupon at Amazon ($75 off) iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - $559.00 at Amazon ($40 off, lowest price)

- $559.00 at Amazon ($40 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB - $699.00 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

