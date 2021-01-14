Skip to Content

Microsoft Increases OneDrive File Size Upload Limit to 250GB

OneDrive iconMicrosoft is raising the upload file size limit of its OneDrive file storage service to 250GB, up from the previous 100GB limit, the company has announced.

Microsoft says it is making the change to acknowledge the increase in remote working and learning, where users need to reliably and securely share large files like 4K or 8K video files, 3D models, CAD files, or large scientific data sets with co-workers, clients, and peers.

We are pleased to announce that we're making it easier than ever for you to store, sync, and share large files in Microsoft 365. Our latest improvement will help increase the upload file size limit for Microsoft 365 from 100 GB to 250 GB—which includes uploads of files into SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive. So now, you will be able to easily share large files like a 3D model of a new building, a client commercial shot in 8K video, a large dataset for a vaccine trial or research projects or large videos for educational projects.

Microsoft explained that the change isn't limited to business and school users – anyone who uses OneDrive can now take advantage of the new 250GB file size limit for uploading things like video albums and large game files.

The company says it has managed to raise the upload limit by splitting each file into chunks, with each piece encrypted with a unique key. In addition, syncing large files has been optimized with the help of differential sync, which only uploads the changes that users make to the stored file.

Support for the new 250GB file size upload will roll out by the end of January, and Microsoft expects general availability of the new limit by end of this quarter.

