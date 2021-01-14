Evernote Note-Taking App Launches 'Home' One-Stop Information Dashboard

Popular note-taking app Evernote today unveiled a major redesign to its interface that it's calling Home, a dashboard interface that aims to keep users organized by putting the information they need each day in one easily accessible place.





Home is a brand-new way to start your day in Evernote; a one-stop dashboard that puts the information you need front and center—neatly organized and instantly available—so you can stay on top of your day without feeling overwhelmed.

The Home dashboard includes widgets that present important notes, tags, documents, and shortcuts in a unified UI, with intelligent suggestions of useful content to start each day.

Users with an Evernote Basic or Plus account are presented with several widgets each day, including Notes, Scratch Pad, Recently Captured, Notebooks, Pinned Note, Tags, and Shortcuts.

Evernote Premium and Business subscribers also have the ability to resize, reorder, and remove widgets to customize their Home dashboard, and have access to options that allow them to change the background image.

play

Evernote's developers say they will be introducing additional widgets that reach deeper into Evernote and explore new capabilities that make Home more powerful. Evernote's basic plan is free, while Premium ($4.99 a month) and Business ($10.99 a month) plans are available to trial for 30 days for free. The company is also currently offering a 40% discount on the Premium subscription, available until February 4.