Apple Pay Promo Offers Four Months of Free Coffee From Panera Bread

Apple today sent out emails highlighting a new U.S. Apple Pay promotion, which will see Panera Bread offering four months of unlimited free coffee to those who sign up for a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription and use Apple Pay to check out.



New subscribers who sign up for a MyPanera+ subscription by January 27, 2021 can get the first four months free. After that, the subscription is priced at $8.99 per month. Using ‌Apple Pay‌ for the subscription is a requirement.



MyPanera+ subscribers who swap their payment method to ‌Apple Pay‌ are eligible to get a free cookie. The MyPanera+ program offers unlimited premium coffee (up to every two hours) in any size. Hot tea and iced coffee are included, as are unlimited refills, but espresso, iced cold brew coffee, iced tea, and cappuccino are excluded.

Panera Bread is also an Apple Card partner that offers three percent Daily Cash back on ‌Apple Card‌ purchases made at Panera Bread locations.