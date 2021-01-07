Some AirPods Max Owners Complain of Condensation in Ear Cups

Since the AirPods Max headphones were released on December 15, there have been a growing number of complaints from MacRumors readers who have run into a problem with condensation.

Image via MacRumors reader Jordan921

Some ‌AirPods Max‌ owners who have been wearing their headphones for a prolonged period of time have noticed condensation forming inside the ear cup. From MacRumors reader ssong:

So I've had my AirPods max for just under a week and have noticed that after prolonged usage there's a decent amount of condensation inside the ear cup. it's quite noticeable when you detach the magnetic ear cushions from the ear cup.

The condensation seems to happen regardless of temperature, and most people have reported seeing it after several hours of use, but for some, it shows up within an hour or two. One user has claimed that the condensation has led to issues with Active Noise Cancellation, but this has not been echoed by other ‌AirPods Max‌ owners and no one else has reported problems caused by condensation.

Other ‌AirPods Max‌ owners have said that the same issue has happened with headphones from other brands. From MacRumors reader JBGoode:

I get this on my Sony WH1000XM3. I've had them for a long time and it's no big deal. Have none of you owned over the head cans before? Your ears are gonna a sweat and there will be some condensation. I think it's pretty common for this type of headphones.

The ‌AirPods Max‌ are not water resistant and those who are affected by the condensation are concerned about the longevity of the headphones with the water droplets pooling inside. The ear cushions are not affected and remain dry despite the condensation inside the ear cups.

Some ‌AirPods Max‌ owners have returned the headphones, while others have picked up AppleCare+ in case of future problems. Apple has not yet commented on the issue.