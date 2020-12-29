Apple Pay Promo Offers 20% Off Grubhub Purchase of $10 or More

Apple today sent out emails informing Apple Pay users about a New Year promotion that will see Grubhub offering a 20 percent discount on purchases of $10 or more when customers use ‌Apple Pay‌.



Customers can make a $10+ Grubhub purchase either on the web or in the Grubhub app and then get a 20 percent discount by using the promo code APPLEPAY when checking out.

The discount is limited to $10, which means a $50 purchase will get the maximum discount amount. The promo code can be used one time, and it is not able to be used for alcohol purchases. The discount is applied prior to tax, tip, and fees, and it is available until January 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.