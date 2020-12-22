Deals: Apple Updates iTunes Movies With Sales on Holiday Classics, Recent Releases, Franchise Bundles, and More

Apple today updated the iTunes Movies storefront with a fresh crop of deals on movies, including the expected discounts on popular holiday classics. This includes holiday films for between $8 and $10, family-friendly movies for $10, and Christmas themed genre bundles for $20.
Of course, there are more titles on sale besides just holiday films. You can save on the Harry Potter ($49.99) and James Bond ($99.99) collections, and Apple has knocked down the price of quite a few franchise bundles to $20. There are also a few recent releases like Bill and Ted Face the Music and Birds of Prey available for under $10.
Below we've rounded up a few films under each discount category, but there are many more movies on sale, so be sure to visit the iTunes Movies store to see the full sale.
Under $8
Under $10
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
- Elf
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- Love Actually
- The Polar Express
- A Christmas Story
- Home Alone
Under $10 Recent Releases
- Little Women (2019)
- 1917
- Antebellum
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Knives Out
- Birds of Prey
Under $20 Franchise Bundles
More Bundles
- Harry Potter - $49.99
- James Bond - $99.99
- Die Hard - $29.99
- Spider-Man - $44.99
