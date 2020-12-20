Almost 100 Apple Stores Closed Again, Including All Stores in California

Apple this weekend shut down all of its stores in California, including those in the San Francisco Bay Area, after beginning to shutter stores in Los Angeles on Friday.



All retail locations in California have a notice letting customers know that the stores are temporarily closed, though some are allowing for order pickups and genius bar appointments through December 22. There's no word on when the stores will reopen, but they will remain closed through the holidays.

Apple has shuttered stores in California as COVID cases in the state have continued to rise, and stores in other places around the world are also closed down right now. According to 9to5Mac, there are nearly 100 Apple Stores that are non-operational at this time.

Stores in Tennessee were closed this weekend, and stores that are located in the UK's Tier 4 restrictions are shutting down as of today. 18 stores in Germany and the Netherlands were closed last week, and stores in Mexico and Brazil are closing this weekend.

In most stores that are still open in the United States, Apple is operating in a limited "Express" capacity, allowing for pickups and genius bar appointments but not in-store shopping and browsing.

Apple began closing retail locations earlier this year and many of its stores were shut down for months in the spring. Apple began reopening stores in June, but said that stores could close again depending on local guidelines and conditions. 400 stores are still open.

In all stores, Apple is requiring face masks, limiting store occupancy, conducting temperature checks, implementing social distancing measures, and deep cleaning regularly.