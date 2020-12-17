Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update to public beta testers, with the public beta coming one day after the software was provided to developers.



Public beta testers can download ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

There's no word just yet on what's included in ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌. No new features or changes were found in the developer version.