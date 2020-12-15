AT&T Has AirPods Max in Stock in Silver and Space Gray for Delivery Later This Week

With AirPods Max continuing to be in very short supply for online orders and Apple's in-store supplies also quickly selling out, it's worth noting that AT&T is currently listing AirPods Max in silver and space gray as currently available.



Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with AT&T. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AT&T offers free shipping with delivery in three to five business days, or express shipping in two to three business for $14.95. AT&T also says curbside pickup within two hours may be available at AT&T retail stores, but we've been unable to find any stores showing stock in our spot checks.

AT&T will almost certainly sell out of these quickly, as other colors have quickly gone out of stock in just the past few minutes, so if you're looking to get ‌AirPods Max‌ sooner than the extended timeframes currently quoted by Apple and others, you might want to jump on this opportunity.