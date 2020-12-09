New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas.



In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included.

The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the user's heart rate in the background and sends a notification if it detects an anomaly it categorizes as atrial fibrillation, which can be a serious heart arrhythmia condition.

Based on beta code uncovered by MacRumors, it's likely that the new algorithm will allow the ECG app to check for atrial fibrillation (AFib) at higher heart rates - during exercise, for example.



iOS 14.3 will introduce support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's upcoming fitness service that will work with the Apple Watch, plus it brings a new Cardio Fitness feature that lets you know if your VO2Max levels are low. VO2Max is a useful measurement of overall fitness and heart health.

iOS 14.3 is set to be released on Monday, December 14, which is also the day that Apple Fitness+ is coming out.

(Thanks, Simon!)