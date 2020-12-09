Apple Watch Cellular Models Now Available in Portugal, NOS Exclusive Provider

Apple has begun selling the Apple Watch models with cellular connectivity in Portugal for the first time.



Apple Watch Series 6 and SE models with cellular connectivity went on sale in the country on Tuesday, December 8, and can be ordered on Apple's regional online store.

Cellular models are available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium variants, but Watch Edition and Hermès LTE versions are currently unavailable.

As of now, Portuguese provider NOS is the first and only provider to support the Apple Watch LTE feature in the country. Apple has yet to update its regional Apple Watch cellular service list to reflect the launch.

Apple has been working to bring Apple Watch Cellular models to more European countries, with Belgium recently joining the LTE Apple Watch club. Ireland, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg are countries still waiting for the feature to arrive.

