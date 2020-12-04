Apple Launches iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program
Apple today launched a new display replacement program for iPhone 11 devices to address a problem that cases a "small percentage" of iPhone 11 displays to stop responding to touch.
Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and if there are touch issues, the iPhone 11 models could have a problem with the display module.
Those with iPhone 11 models exhibiting this issue can have eligible devices serviced by Apple. iPhone 11 owners can use the serial number checker available through Apple's support document to see if their devices are part of the replacement program. For devices that are eligible, Apple or an Authorized Apple Service Provider will provide service at no charge.
Customers with iPhone 11 models in need of service can find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail location, or contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in repair. The program covers affected iPhone 11 devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, and those who paid to have their devices repaired can contact Apple about a refund.
(Thanks, Holger!)
Top Rated Comments
The Apple Store replaced the screen but still the same issue, they ended up having to swap the phone in the end with a refurb, although just to rub salt in the wound someone then managed to pickpocket my phone a couple of weeks later anyway! :/ (although a blessing in disguise in many ways as I then admitted defeat and just picked up a brand new 6 Plus which was flawless for almost 6 years until I sold it on as a friend gave me their iPhone X which has also had no issues :)
Yes, because they want to cover their customers when issues are discovered... outside of warranty. Unlike other companies. Why was this written so negative.
Can't wait for the 12 screen and Qualcomm replacement program in six months ?
for real, what happened to Apple quality?
No, don't answer that. Haha
Yes, means your device isn't affected.
My iPhone 11 isn't eligible. I assume that's a good thing because it's not in the range of affected serial numbers?