Some Apple M1 Mac Owners Reporting Bluetooth Connectivity Issues

A number of M1 Mac owners are reporting problems with Bluetooth connectivity on the new machines, ranging from intermittent disconnects of wireless peripherals to completely non-functional Bluetooth connections.



Some users with M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch, and M1 Mac mini models are variously seeing problems with both third-party accessories like Bluetooth mice, keyboards, and headphones, as well as Apple products such as AirPods, Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard.

M1 owners have taken to the MacRumors forums and Reddit to discuss the glitches, and ‌Mac mini‌ owners appear to be worst affected, with the problems compounded by the fact that many rely on wireless peripherals to interact with their Mac in order to free up available ports.

One user reported identical issues after receiving a replacement unit from Apple, while another user was able to successfully connect their Logitech accessory using the included Unifying Receiver Bluetooth dongle. However, there's still no consensus on whether it's a software problem or something more deep-seated.

It's not clear how widespread the problems are, but Bluetooth issues certainly aren't unheard of on Macs. Nevertheless, the news will be disconcerting for anyone who relies heavily on Bluetooth connectivity and is waiting on a new M1 Mac. Apple has yet to respond to the issues, but we will update this article if we hear anything soon.