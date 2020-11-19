Apple Announces Winners of Second Annual Apple Music Awards

Apple has announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards, which recognize "the best and boldest musicians of 2020 and their enormous impact on global culture."



The awards honor achievements in music across five categories, with winners chosen through a process that reflects both ‌Apple Music‌'s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most.

Apple has named Lil Baby is Artist of the Year, and Megan Thee Stallion is Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Songwriter of the Year goes to Taylor Swift for her album folklore. "The Box" by Roddy Ricch is Top Song of the Year, while Top Album of the Year goes to Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch.

Apple plans to kick off its ‌Apple Music‌ Awards celebration on Monday, December 14, with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, streaming worldwide on ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple Music‌ TV, and the Apple TV app.



"The ‌Apple Music‌ Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of ‌Apple Music‌ and Beats. "We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans."

Apple's full article has a more complete list of details on all of the artists that are to be honored with a special Apple-designed award.