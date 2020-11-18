Deals: Get Apple's M1-Enabled MacBook Pro for $50 Off at Amazon

Amazon today introduced $50 discounts on Apple's new M1-enabled 13-inch MacBook Pros, starting at $1,249.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,299.00. This is one of the first notable discounts on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, following savings offered by Expercom earlier in the month, which have now mostly sold out.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Secondly, you can get the 512GB MacBook Pro for $1,449.99, down from $1,499.00. Shoppers should note that Amazon is seeing delayed shipping estimates due to the demand for these models. Some begin to ship on November 26, while others showcase a two to four week shipping estimate.

There's also a chance to save on the M1-enabled MacBook Air, but only in one configuration. You can get the 512GB notebook in Gold for $1,199.99, down from $1,249.00. Again, this device has a two to four week shipping estimate, but if you place an order for any of these products today on Amazon you can lock in the price ahead of their shipping dates.

