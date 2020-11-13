MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter and Turn Your iPad or Extra Mac Into a Second Screen

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that's able to transform an extra old Mac, PC or iPad into a secondary display that can be used with your main Mac.



The Luna Display adapter, priced at $80, is a small dongle that plugs into your Mac using a USB-C port (on newer Macs) or a Mini DisplayPort and when used in combination with the Luna Display software, your primary Mac can be connected to an ‌iPad‌ or another Mac over WiFi, giving you a way to take advantage of old hardware or add an extra display without having to invest in a new device.



When connected, the Luna Display extends the primary Mac's display to the secondary Mac or ‌iPad‌ to allow the extra device to be used as a second screen, which is useful as more and more people continue working and learning from home with makeshift office setups.



The Mac and ‌iPad‌ have built-in Sidecar functionality that can turn an ‌iPad‌ into a secondary display for a Mac without an accessory, but the Luna Display sets itself apart with the Mac-to-Mac support, which ‌Sidecar‌ is not capable of. Luna Display is also able to work with older iPads that don't have ‌Sidecar‌ support.



In Mac-to-Mac mode, the primary Mac needs to have macOS El Capitan or later installed, while the secondary Mac can be running macOS Mountain Lion or later, so Luna Display works with machines that are quite old. For best performance, the main Mac should be a 2012 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, or later, or a 2013 Mac Pro or later.



Luna Display offers full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both connected Macs in Mac-to-Mac mode, with more information on how it works available on the Luna Display website.

As for iPads, the Luna Display is compatible with almost all modern iPads, including the ‌iPad‌ 2 or later, all ‌iPad‌ mini models, all iPad Pro models, and all iPad Air models, with iOS 9.1 or later as the only requirement. Performance is faster on newer iPads, but older models work well too.



For those who have PCs, there is a Luna Display adapter for Windows, which can be preordered from the website. The PC version of Luna Display extends your desktop from Mac to PC to ‌iPad‌, allowing your devices to work interchangeably.

