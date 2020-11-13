Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter and Turn Your iPad or Extra Mac Into a Second Screen

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that's able to transform an extra old Mac, PC or iPad into a secondary display that can be used with your main Mac.


The Luna Display adapter, priced at $80, is a small dongle that plugs into your Mac using a USB-C port (on newer Macs) or a Mini DisplayPort and when used in combination with the Luna Display software, your primary Mac can be connected to an ‌iPad‌ or another Mac over WiFi, giving you a way to take advantage of old hardware or add an extra display without having to invest in a new device.


When connected, the Luna Display extends the primary Mac's display to the secondary Mac or ‌iPad‌ to allow the extra device to be used as a second screen, which is useful as more and more people continue working and learning from home with makeshift office setups.


The Mac and ‌iPad‌ have built-in Sidecar functionality that can turn an ‌iPad‌ into a secondary display for a Mac without an accessory, but the Luna Display sets itself apart with the Mac-to-Mac support, which ‌Sidecar‌ is not capable of. Luna Display is also able to work with older iPads that don't have ‌Sidecar‌ support.


In Mac-to-Mac mode, the primary Mac needs to have macOS El Capitan or later installed, while the secondary Mac can be running macOS Mountain Lion or later, so Luna Display works with machines that are quite old. For best performance, the main Mac should be a 2012 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, or later, or a 2013 Mac Pro or later.


Luna Display offers full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both connected Macs in Mac-to-Mac mode, with more information on how it works available on the Luna Display website.

As for iPads, the Luna Display is compatible with almost all modern iPads, including the ‌iPad‌ 2 or later, all ‌iPad‌ mini models, all iPad Pro models, and all iPad Air models, with iOS 9.1 or later as the only requirement. Performance is faster on newer iPads, but older models work well too.


For those who have PCs, there is a Luna Display adapter for Windows, which can be preordered from the website. The PC version of Luna Display extends your desktop from Mac to PC to ‌iPad‌, allowing your devices to work interchangeably.

We have five Luna Display adapters to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Luna Display Giveaway

The contest will run from today (November 13) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 20. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 20 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 4:43 pm PST by
Apple introduced the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon chips yesterday, and as of today, the first benchmark of the new chip appears to be showing up on the Geekbench site. The M1 chip, which belongs to a MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, features a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2GHz base...
Read Full Article861 comments

Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur [Update: You Can Download it Now]

Thursday November 12, 2020 2:00 am PST by
Update: It's Out Now Apple has officially announced that macOS Big Sur is now available, although it is still rolling out so it may take a few minutes to show up on your Macs. Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More macOS Big Sur Features: Everything New in Today's Release Apple's official public...
Read Full Article138 comments

macOS Big Sur Installation Failed: "An Error Occurred While Installing the Selected Updates"

Thursday November 12, 2020 1:18 pm PST by
Apple this morning released macOS Big Sur to the public, and since the software went live, it has had extremely long download times that have prevented many from being able to install it. Even those who have made progress through the download have run into problems where the software downloading process is suddenly interrupted and must be restarted. Others have reported being able to...
Read Full Article1285 comments

Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST by
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Read Full Article1037 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST by
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST by
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article253 comments

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article123 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article88 comments

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available

Tuesday November 10, 2020 11:12 am PST by
The newly announced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today are equipped with the same 8-core M1 chip that also offers an integrated GPU, with Apple offering no CPU upgrades. There is, however, a GPU upgrade available for the MacBook Air. By default, the MacBook Air ships with an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, while the MacBook Pro has the same M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. ...
Read Full Article334 comments

Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Read Full Article85 comments