Apple Updates Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X for Apple Silicon Macs Ahead of M1 Launch

Apple today updated Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, its video and audio editing apps designed for professionals, to version 10.5 and 10.6, respectively. The new software updates introduce improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple Silicon, along with new features that take advantage of the ‌Apple Silicon‌ Neural Engine.



Apple's release notes for the Final Cut Pro X update are below:

- Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

- Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon

- Option to create a copy of your library and automatically transcode media to ProRes Proxy or H.264 at various resolutions

Apple also has release notes for Logic Pro X:



Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

- Adds the ability to control Step Sequencer using Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts

- Supports all Novation Launchpad controllers

- Stability and performance improvements (edited)

MainStage, Compressor, Motion, and Logic Remote have also all been updated to go along with the main Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro updates. All of the software can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.