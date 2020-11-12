Apple Updates Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X for Apple Silicon Macs Ahead of M1 Launch
Apple today updated Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, its video and audio editing apps designed for professionals, to version 10.5 and 10.6, respectively. The new software updates introduce improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple Silicon, along with new features that take advantage of the Apple Silicon Neural Engine.
Apple's release notes for the Final Cut Pro X update are below:
- Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon
- Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon
- Option to create a copy of your library and automatically transcode media to ProRes Proxy or H.264 at various resolutions
Apple also has release notes for Logic Pro X:
- Adds the ability to control Step Sequencer using Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts
- Supports all Novation Launchpad controllers
- Stability and performance improvements (edited)
MainStage, Compressor, Motion, and Logic Remote have also all been updated to go along with the main Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro updates. All of the software can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.
Depends how you measure it I guess. Certainly not lagging premiere in core editing, as premiere is ******* (no offense premiere users). Resolve has big update frequently though. Biggest things people seem to want for Fcp are better audio tools and collaboration tools.
As an Adobe Premiere user,
Is FCPX lagging behind competitors like Resolve and Premiere? I know FCPX faced a lot of criticism as it was launched... is it still like this?
NOT AT ALL.
There may be some features missing and bugs but Premiere Pro still isn't optimized for the Mac (or Mac Pro even) and FCPX is just WAY FASTER. There are advantages to Adobe and Davinci and FCPX and Avid and etc. so it's still up to the end user, but when it comes to speed on a Mac system it's hard to argue against FCPX.
On Topic: I can NOT wait for the 16" MBP with AS SoC.
Will miss elements of fcpx but Blackmagic are so much better with support and upgrade schedules and the audio editing in Resolve is light years ahead...
